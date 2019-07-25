Pinckney Bend American Gin • Nine botanicals go into making this classic, crisp gin from New Haven, but it’s the light citrus notes that make it stand out. It’s delightful with tonic (Pinckney Bend helpfully makes its own tonic, too) and especially great in martinis. Really, that’s all you can ask for in a gin. (1101 Miller Street, New Haven; pinckneybend.com) DN
Other nominees
• 1220 Origin Gin
• Crown Valley Washtub Gin
• Old Herald Ardent Spirits Gin
• Samuel Berton Distilling Gin
• Spirits of St. Louis Regatta Bay Gin
• StilL 630 Volstead’s Folly