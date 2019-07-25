4 Hands Brewing Co. City Wide • Not too strong, not too mild, this crisp American pale ale is just right, according to our voters. It’s a pleasant brew, with a malty flavor balanced by just enough hops, and it’s versatile enough to be either sipped or quaffed. In addition, a portion of each sale benefits local nonprofits. It’s a chance to do well by drinking well. (1220 South Eighth Street; 4handsbrewery.com) DN
Other nominees
• 2nd Shift Brewing Art of Neurosis
• Civil Life Brewing Co. American Brown Ale
• Perennial Artisan Ales Abraxas
• Schlafly Tasmanian IPA
• Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. Zwickel