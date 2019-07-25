4 Hands Brewing Co. Divided Sky IPA • Are IPAs — India pale ales — still the most popular style of craft beer in America? There sure are a lot of them. Divided Sky stands out from the crowd because it is brewed with rye, which adds an undertone of spice to the in-your-face hops. And you also get hints of citrus in the mix. (1220 South Eighth Street; 4handsbrewery.com) DN
