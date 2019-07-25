Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. Zwickel • This Bavarian-style lager was an instant St. Louis classic when it was first introduced, a true German beer that tastes just like the brews that the fathers of all those immigrants from the old country used to drink. It has become such an integral part of the St. Louis brewery scene that it is hard to remember a time that there wasn’t Zwickel. (3229 Washington Boulevard and 4465 Manchester Avenue; urbanchestnut.com) DN
Other nominees
• 4 Hands Brewing Co. Single Speed
• Center Ice Brewery American Golden Ale
• Good News Brewing Co. Belgian White
• Schlafly Kolsch
• Square One Park Avenue Pale Ale