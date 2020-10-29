BEST MIZZOU TEAM IN A DECADE?

QUESTION: Dave, I always have a tendency to focus on getting wins so we can get to a bowl. However, I am really intrigued and focused the quality of football this year with the players we have, the play calling of our offense and the hard hitting grit of our defense. It's a style of football I have not seen in 10 years at Mizzou. Can a new coach make such a difference so early in the first season? Is the football culture changing before our eyes? Thank You.
MATTER: You didn't see good football in 2013-2014? Man, those were some damn good Missouri teams that won 23 games over two years and won games in Athens, Gainesville, College Station, Knoxville, Columbia, SC, Lexington, Oxford and two bowl games. That 2014 defense was outstanding. The 2013 offense was the best in team history in terms of yards per game.
This team has played well the last two games, but it's not like they've re-invented how to play the game. The defense wasn't very good against LSU until crunch time. The defense was excellent against Kentucky. The offensive staff and players deserve credit for mixing up its style and philosophy between the two games ... but I thought they left some points on the field in the UK game. They were good, great at times. This team looks much improved from last year, mostly because the offense has an identity and, more than anything, a quarterback who can stretch the defense. Without being in the locker room and without really getting a chance to talk to players and coaches - you just can't learn much via Zoom - I couldn't really tell you about the "cultural" shift. Clearly the players are bought in - at least the ones who haven’t transferred - but I really think the change has more to do with having a smart offensive coach and a competent quarterback.
