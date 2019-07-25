Stubborn German Brewing Co. Feature

Brewmaster Chris Rahn tests a sample of beer at the Stubborn German Brewing Co. in Waterloo on July 7, 2016.

Photo by Michael Thomas

Stubborn German Brewing Co. Schitzengiggles • All of the contending names are clever, and we’ll confess a certain appreciation for the surreal erudition of Oxford Llama. But come on: The faux German name Schitzengiggles is freakin’ hilarious. (119 South Main Street, Waterloo; stubborngermanbrewing.comDN

Other nominees

• 2nd Shift Brewing Art of Neurosis

• Alpha Brewing Co. Hop, Lock & Drop It

• Exit 6 Brewery Razmanian Devil

• Narrow Gauge Brewing Co. Hoppy Meal

• Rockwell Beer Co. Oxford Llama

