Stubborn German Brewing Co. Schitzengiggles • All of the contending names are clever, and we’ll confess a certain appreciation for the surreal erudition of Oxford Llama. But come on: The faux German name Schitzengiggles is freakin’ hilarious. (119 South Main Street, Waterloo; stubborngermanbrewing.com) DN
Other nominees
• 2nd Shift Brewing Art of Neurosis
• Alpha Brewing Co. Hop, Lock & Drop It
• Exit 6 Brewery Razmanian Devil
• Narrow Gauge Brewing Co. Hoppy Meal
• Rockwell Beer Co. Oxford Llama