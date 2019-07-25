Crooked Creek Winery Long Shot • Long Shot fits not only the horse theme of Crooked Creek Winery, but also the way the wine was conceived. The wine is a blend of white and red grapes — an unusual combination — that was made out of necessity. And like a horse with long odds, its creators weren’t exactly sure how it would turn out. The mix of Vidal Blanc and Norton grapes produced a lighter-bodied semisweet red wine with earthy, spicy notes from the Norton grapes. (24585 West 10th Street Road, Centralia, Ill.; crookedcreekwinery.com) NK
Other nominees
• Hidden Lake Winery Old Hippie
• Jo-Al Winery Jonnie Be Good
• Sand Creek Vineyard Son of a Peach
• Twelve Oaks Vineyard Hummingbird Dance
• Wild Sun Winery Chaos Red