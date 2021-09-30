 Skip to main content
Best of Missouri Market
When Noon-8 p.m. Oct. 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 2-3 • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much $5-$16, free for member children age 3-12 • More info mobot.org

The Best of Missouri Market at the Missouri Botanical Garden returns with live music, a craft beer and cocktail court, and food, decor and crafts from more than 100 makers and vendors. Kids can visit farm animals, create crafts and decorate pumpkins. New this year: an instrument petting zoo presented by the School of Rock. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

 

