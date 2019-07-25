Schlafly Bottleworks • We wouldn’t want to suggest that the fabulous Sticky Toffee Pudding dessert is what put Schlafly Bottleworks over the top in this hotly contested category. After all, Bottleworks also features more than a dozen rotating and non-rotating beers on tap, live music (Miss Jubilee!), monthly philosophical discussions, classic Three Stooges films, a farmers market and a full menu of filling food. But really: It was probably the Sticky Toffee Pudding. (7260 Southwest Avenue, Maplewood; schlafly.com) DN
