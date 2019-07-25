Schlafly Bottleworks

Matt and Dolores Perlow of St. Louis chat with bar manager Andy Hoppe while enjoying beers at Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood on July 18, 2019. The Perlows are regulars and know most of the bartenders.

Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Schlafly Bottleworks • We wouldn’t want to suggest that the fabulous Sticky Toffee Pudding dessert is what put Schlafly Bottleworks over the top in this hotly contested category. After all, Bottleworks also features more than a dozen rotating and non-rotating beers on tap, live music (Miss Jubilee!), monthly philosophical discussions, classic Three Stooges films, a farmers market and a full menu of filling food. But really: It was probably the Sticky Toffee Pudding. (7260 Southwest Avenue, Maplewood; schlafly.comDN

Other nominees

• Anheuser-Busch

• Cave Vineyard

• Crown Valley Winery Brewery Distillery

• Charleville Vineyard & Winery

• Defiance Ridge Vineyards

• Pinckney Bend Distillery

• Stone Hill Winery

