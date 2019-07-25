Blue Sky Vineyard • If you can’t afford a weekend trip to Italy, a stay in one of Blue Sky Vineyard’s two suites might just be the next best thing. The winery offers two suites located above the winery’s tasting room. The luxurious Tuscany Romance suite has two balconies — one that opens up over the tasting room and another that overlooks the vineyard and the Shawnee Hills. The Blue Sky suite is smaller. Both suites are furnished with antiques to give them a rustic, Tuscan feel, but they also have all the amenities to be comfortable. Your stay includes a European-style breakfast with croissants, ham and a nice block of cheese. (3150 South Rocky Comfort Road, Makanda, Ill.; blueskyvineyard.com) NK
