Crooked Creek Winery E’ry Day Red • Good wine isn’t just for special occasions — it’s for any time of day, any day of the week. That’s the philosophy behind Crooked Creek’s new line of E’ry Day wines, which come in red, white and rosé, each with sleek packaging perfect for Instagramming. The E’ry Day Red — a blend of Norton, Chambourcin and Arandell grapes — is a smooth, fruit-forward, medium-bodied wine that is aged in French oak. It pairs well with quick and easy weeknight dinners like pizza or pasta. (24585 West 10th Street Road, Centralia, Ill.; crookedcreekwinery.com) NK
Other nominees
• Blumenhof Winery Chambourcin
• Mount Pleasant Estates Norton
• Holy Grail Winery Norton Reserve
• Noboleis Vineyards Norton
• Stone Hill Winery Norton
• Sugar Creek Winery Michael’s Signature Red
• Chaumette Vineyards & Winery Assemblage