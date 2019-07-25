Crooked Creek Winery Rosé • When Crooked Creek Winery owners Shannon and Mindy Cooney moved from California to southern Illinois five years ago, their goal was to make good, world-class dry wine. One of their successes was the Rosé, which has been one of Crooked Creek’s top-selling wines for the past two years. The Rosé, made with Chambourcin grapes, is a light-bodied, crisp, versatile wine with aromas of cranberry, watermelon and strawberries. Pair it with lighter fare like grilled chicken or a salad. (24585 West 10th Street Road, Centralia, Ill.; crookedcreekwinery.com) NK
