rose wine.jpg

Crooked Creek Rose

Crooked Creek Winery Rosé • When Crooked Creek Winery owners Shannon and Mindy Cooney moved from California to southern Illinois five years ago, their goal was to make good, world-class dry wine. One of their successes was the Rosé, which has been one of Crooked Creek’s top-selling wines for the past two years. The Rosé, made with Chambourcin grapes, is a light-bodied, crisp, versatile wine with aromas of cranberry, watermelon and strawberries. Pair it with lighter fare like grilled chicken or a salad. (24585 West 10th Street Road, Centralia, Ill.; crookedcreekwinery.comNK

Other nominees

• Alto Vineyard Rosato

• Augusta Winery Le Fleur Sauvage

• Balducci Vineyards Rosé

• Mount Pleasant Estates Rosé

• Robller Vineyard St. Vincent Dry Rosé

• Stone Hill Winery Rose Montaigne

• Twelve Oaks Vineyard Rosé

Tags

Amy Bertrand is the Features editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments