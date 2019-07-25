Schlafly Pumpkin Ale • For many, fall doesn’t start until Schlafly Pumpkin Ale hits the shelves and the taps. Fans look forward to the release every year, and why not? It’s like eating a pumpkin pie and drinking a beer at the same time. Like all seasonal beers, this one is only available for a short time, and that’s part of the appeal: It leaves the fans wanting more. (2100 Locust Street and 7260 Southwest Avenue, Maplewood; schlafly.com) DN
Other nominees
• 4 Hands Brewing Co. Passion Fruit Prussia
• Charleville Brewing Co. Late-Night Karate Kicks
• Excel Brewing Co. Winter Warmer
• Ferguson Brewing Co. Imperial Vanilla Bourbon Porter
• Perennial Artisan Ales Suburban Beverage