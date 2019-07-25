Blue Sky Vineyard Bolle • Sweet, crisp Bolle is the first sparkling wine to be made in the Shawnee Hills. Bolle (the Italian word for bubbles) is never the same recipe from season to season at Blue Sky. The vineyard uses some of its estate-grown grapes, pressing them to get the right amount of juice and taking the best to make Bolle. This year’s is made from a mix of vignoles, seyval and vidal blanc grapes. The wine is then sent to the Illinois Sparkling Co., where the bubbles are added. The light, fruit-forward Bolle is perfect with appetizers or a light lunch. A recent pairing at Blue Sky matched it with fresh-squeezed lemon ice cream topped with a blueberry compote. Yes, please. (3150 South Rocky Comfort Road, Makanda, Ill.; blueskyvineyard.com) NK
Other nominees
• Adam Puchta Winery Sparkling Brut
• Crown Valley Winery Chardonel Brut
• Hermannhof Brut Reserve
• Mount Pleasant Estate Brut Imperial
• Noboleis Vineyards Brut Rosé
• Stone Hill Winery Brut Rosé