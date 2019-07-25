Original Stumpy’s Spirits Old Monroe Honey Flavored Whiskey • Honey goes with whiskey like cheese goes with crackers; it’s just the perfect combination. This version happens to be made with our voters’ favorite bourbon (see above). Think there’s a connection? Good things happen when you start with good ingredients. (1727 Centerville Road, Columbia, Ill.; stumpysspirits.com) DN
Other nominees
• Crown Valley Downhome Sweetwater Pumpkin Cheesecake Vodka
• Crown Valley Missouri Moonshine Absinthe Classical
• Old Herald Ardent Spirits Agave Spirit
• Pinckney Bend Apple Ambush
• Spirits of St. Louis Vermont Night Whiskey