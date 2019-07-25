Schlafly Coffee Stout • Most stouts have at least an undertone of coffee, but Schlafly brings the coffee to the fore by using beans from Kaldi’s. It’s hard to get more St. Louis than that. And while the thought of combining beer with coffee may seem like the result will be too bitter, fear not: The coffee Schlafly uses has less acid than most, and the stout provides a touch of sweetness. (2100 Locust Street and 7260 Southwest Avenue, Maplewood; schlafly.com) DN
Other nominees
• Center Ice Brewery Puck O’ the Irish Stout
• O’Fallon Brewery Smoked Porter
• Old Bakery Beer Co. Porter
• Six Mile Bridge Irish Stout
• Stubborn German Brewing Co. German Chocolate Cake Stout