barn dance wine.jpg

Crooked Creek Barn Dance

Crooked Creek Winery Barn Dance • A Concord blend made with Norton and Chambourcin grapes, Barn Dance has been a mainstay at Crooked Creek since it opened five years ago. It’s always one of the winery’s top sellers along with Easy Red, another sweet wine. A sweet dessert wine that has complexity from the blend, it would work great in place of an after-dinner port wine. Barn Dance pairs well with chocolate. (24585 West 10th Street Road, Centralia, Ill.; crookedcreekwinery.comNK

Other nominees

• Balducci Vineyards Dolce

• Hidden Lake Winery Bluez Brothers

• Martin Brothers Winery Orange Blossom Mead

• Pomona Winery Strawberry Dessert Wine

• Stone Hill Winery Cream Sherry

• Twelve Oaks Vineyard Hummingbird Dance

• Weingarten Vineyard Princess Sweet

Amy Bertrand is the Features editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

