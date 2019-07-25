Crooked Creek Winery Barn Dance • A Concord blend made with Norton and Chambourcin grapes, Barn Dance has been a mainstay at Crooked Creek since it opened five years ago. It’s always one of the winery’s top sellers along with Easy Red, another sweet wine. A sweet dessert wine that has complexity from the blend, it would work great in place of an after-dinner port wine. Barn Dance pairs well with chocolate. (24585 West 10th Street Road, Centralia, Ill.; crookedcreekwinery.com) NK
Other nominees
• Balducci Vineyards Dolce
• Hidden Lake Winery Bluez Brothers
• Martin Brothers Winery Orange Blossom Mead
• Pomona Winery Strawberry Dessert Wine
• Stone Hill Winery Cream Sherry
• Twelve Oaks Vineyard Hummingbird Dance
• Weingarten Vineyard Princess Sweet