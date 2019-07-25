Blue Sky Vineyard • When you step inside Blue Sky’s spacious tasting room, keep your eyes open. From hand-carved columns to tiles on the wall, there are treasures to discover in every corner. Start with the beautifully carved wood doors: Those were refurbished from a Lutheran church in Minnesota. Look up to see large ceiling fans that look like windmill blades; those were found on a roadside in Kansas and were restored by a local expert. The blacksmith work — from the door handles to the chandeliers above the bar — was done by Velvet Hammer in Pomona, Ill. Blue Sky uses local artists for many of the decorative touches in its tasting room, putting a Shawnee Hills stamp on the Tuscan villa. (3150 South Rocky Comfort Road, Makanda, Ill.; blueskyvineyard.com) NK
