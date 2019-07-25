Blue Sky Vineyards • Great views come with the territory in the Shawnee Hills, and Blue Sky takes full advantage. Find a seat on the winery’s expansive patio or a shaded spot under one of the large blue-and-white umbrellas that dot the grounds, and take in the sweeping views of the vineyards and beautiful countryside. The winery has 13 acres of grapes, including European varietals chardonnay and cabernet franc. A large waterfall, a gazebo overlooking a pond, Portuguese tiles and artwork are all seamlessly incorporated into the winery’s well-manicured grounds. (3150 South Rocky Comfort Road, Makanda, Ill.; blueskyvineyard.com) NK
