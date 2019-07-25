Mastermind Vodka • At Mastermind, vodka is (nearly) all they do. It’s a small-batch spirit, so distillers can keep a close eye on it at the Pontoon Beach facility. Naturally, all of the grain comes from the Midwest. (4262 State Highway 162, Pontoon Beach; mastermindvodka.com) DN
Other nominees
• Bluestem Vodka
• Distillery of Defiance Judgment Tree Vodka
• Original Stumpy’s Spirits Unbroken Vodka
• Pinckney Bend American Vodka
• Samuel Berton Distilling Vodka
• Soulard Island Citrus Vodka
• St. Louis Distillery Cardinal Sin Vodka