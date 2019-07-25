Mastermind Vodka

Travis McDonald, manager of Mastermind Vodka, prepares bottles of vodka for packaging Feb. 27, 2013, in Pontoon Beach, Ill.

Post-Dispatch file

Mastermind Vodka • At Mastermind, vodka is (nearly) all they do. It’s a small-batch spirit, so distillers can keep a close eye on it at the Pontoon Beach facility. Naturally, all of the grain comes from the Midwest. (4262 State Highway 162, Pontoon Beach; mastermindvodka.comDN

Other nominees

• Bluestem Vodka

• Distillery of Defiance Judgment Tree Vodka

• Original Stumpy’s Spirits Unbroken Vodka

• Pinckney Bend American Vodka

• Samuel Berton Distilling Vodka

• Soulard Island Citrus Vodka

• St. Louis Distillery Cardinal Sin Vodka

