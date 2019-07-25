Blue Sky Vineyard • Many couples have found the “Romance of Italy in the Hills of Southern Illinois,” taking their vows at Blue Sky Vineyard in Makanda, Ill. The winery hosts about 20 weddings each year, drawing couples from Chicago and St. Louis. The venue also caters about 30 special events each year, including birthday parties and business and charity events. The natural setting of the Shawnee Hills, Blue Sky’s well-manicured grounds with a cascading waterfall and a stunning gazebo, and the Tuscan-style architecture make a memorable backdrop for any couple’s perfect day. (3150 South Rocky Comfort Road, Makanda, Ill.; blueskyvineyard.com) NK
