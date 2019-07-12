Best Western Plus

Where we visited: Cranberry Township, Pa. (near Pittsburgh)
Rewards program: Best Western Rewards
Cost: $79.15
More info: bestwestern.com
This bright, airy hotel opened in May 2018 and was a walk from the hockey rink my son was playing at as well as to a convenience store, a Dick's sporting goods ck and a number of restaurants. The lobby has multiple seating areas with bright windows and furniture. There’s an outdoor seating area with a fire pit. The rooms were large with tall ceilings, big windows and plenty of space to put things. There was also a mini-fridge and microwave. We opted for a queen suite (at no extra charge thanks to the friendly staff) to give us a little more room. It was just a bigger room with an added seating area, but that seating area lacked its own TV. The air-conditioning worked great (down to 60; many rooms do not let you set it below 65). Heavy doors made it seem soundproof, and soft linens and new mattresses made the beds super comfy.