Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. Schnickelfritz • The question with any wheat beer is how to deal with the citrus flavors inherent to the style. Schnickelfritz eschews adding actual fruit to the brew and lets the yeast do the citrus talking. Perhaps that is why the well-balanced beer has enough room in its profile for notes of spice. (3229 Washington Boulevard and 4465 Manchester Avenue; urbanchestnut.com) DN
Other nominees
• Charleville Brewing Co. Half Wit Wheat
• Old Bakery Beer Co. Citrus Wheat
• Rockwell Beer Co. Passing Clouds
• Schlafly Hefeweizen
• Six Mile Bridge Blood Orange Wit