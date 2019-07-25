St. Louis Post-Dispatch Pour and Play at The Magic House

Brandi Radni of Stumpy's Spirits of Columbia, Ill., pours samples of their wares for patrons, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Pour and Play event, at The Magic House in Kirkwood, Mo., on Thursday, August 9, 2018. Photo by Micah Usher

Original Stumpy’s Spirits Old Monroe • The small-batch distillery in Columbia, Ill., grows all its grains on its own farm, and even the water it uses comes from its own limestone well. That means a degree of control over the product won’t find everywhere. Our voters loved Original Stumpy’s whiskey made from corn, winter wheat and barley malt. (1727 Centerville Road, Columbia, Ill.; stumpysspirits.comDN

Other nominees

• Crown Valley Coldwater Whiskey

• Pinckney Bend American Corn Whiskey

• Samuel Berton Distilling Bourbon

• Samuel Berton Distilling Rye

• Spirits of St. Louis J.J. Neukomm Whiskey

• StilL 630 Monon Bell Bourbon

• StilL 630 Rally Point Rye

Amy Bertrand is the Features editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

