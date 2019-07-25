Original Stumpy’s Spirits Old Monroe • The small-batch distillery in Columbia, Ill., grows all its grains on its own farm, and even the water it uses comes from its own limestone well. That means a degree of control over the product won’t find everywhere. Our voters loved Original Stumpy’s whiskey made from corn, winter wheat and barley malt. (1727 Centerville Road, Columbia, Ill.; stumpysspirits.com) DN
Other nominees
• Crown Valley Coldwater Whiskey
• Pinckney Bend American Corn Whiskey
• Samuel Berton Distilling Bourbon
• Samuel Berton Distilling Rye
• Spirits of St. Louis J.J. Neukomm Whiskey
• StilL 630 Monon Bell Bourbon
• StilL 630 Rally Point Rye