Feather Hill Vineyards Saluki White • Randall and Renee Feather bought and rebranded the winery — formerly Orlandini Vineyard — in 2017. They made changes to the wine list but kept some favorites including the Saluki White. The semisweet wine uses riesling grapes grown in Michigan. It has flavors of tangy citrus, passion fruit and peach. The wine, named for nearby Southern Illinois University’s mascot, joins four other Saluki-labeled wines including SalukiZ, Savvy Saluki, Saluki Red and Saluki Blush. (410 Thorn Lane, Makanda, Ill.; featherhillsvineyard.com) NK
Other nominees
• Crooked Creek Winery Chardonel
• Augusta Winery Chardonel
• Montelle Winery Dry Vignoles
• Balducci Vineyards Mia Bella
• Adam Puchta Winery Adam’s Choice
• Twelve Oaks Vineyard Vidal Blanc