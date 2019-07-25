Shawnee Hills Wine Trail • Within a few hours’ drive from St. Louis, the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail boasts 11 wineries and takes visitors on a 40-mile route through Jackson and Union counties in southern Illinois. At Alto Vineyards, a rooftop deck and large patio offer sweeping views of the vineyard and rural landscape. The building that houses Pomona Winery is made from all-recycled wood, and the elevated decks offer views of its wooded surroundings. Owl Creek Vineyard has moved and opened a large tasting room, and at Feather Hill Vineyards, the new owners have added a large deck to take full advantage of the landscape. It will take more than one day to enjoy all of the wineries, but the gorgeous scenery and other amenities — from great restaurants to hiking to a wide range of lodging options — will make you want to return again and again. (shawneewinetrail.com) NK
