Beth Blackmon

Age • 38
Home • Chesterfield
Occupation • Sales manager/event planner
Child • Second-grader in the Parkway School District
Decision • We will be doing the hybrid option — two days a week in school and three virtual days (Parkway has since said everyone will start the year virtually.)
Concerns • I have low-grade anxiety all the time. I think socialization is important, especially since it's her first year in a new school in a new district. We don't have health issues with our immediate family, and we've been diligent about practicing social distancing. My husband works for a liquor distributor, so he is in and out of grocery stores a couple of days week. I'm still furloughed and hoping to go back soon. We will need to be in the office most of the time. Our daughter is going to be home three days, so we are going to have to figure out how that is going to work. It's not an option to leave her alone at home. One backup plan would possibly enlisting my parents, who live in Southern Illinois, to help. There’s no easy answer for any of this. I know I am not equipped to be an elementary school teacher. While school will look different, it will also depend on the attitude of the parents. We just all have to put on a brave front and make sure they all know how to wear their masks.
