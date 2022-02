When 8 p.m. Feb. 12 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $30-$60; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Singer-songwriter Beth Hart is set to release her new album “A Tribute to Led Zeppelin” on Feb. 25. The album features her take on songs such as “Whole Lotta Love” and “Stairway to Heaven.” It follows her 2019 album, “War in My Mind.” By Kevin C. Johnson