Bethalto Christmas Village

When Nov. 27-Jan. 1; daily until 9 p.m. • Where Bethalto Arboretum, East Central Street, Bethalto • How much Free • More info facebook.com/bethaltochristmasvillage
Walk through a winter wonderland of lights, festive cottages, music, Christmas trees and wire art. There will be no live Nativity or vendors, but there will be a standing Nativity and a life-size display of Mr. and Mrs. Claus for photo ops. The 50 live trees used as a backdrop for the village will be given to families in need.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!