Betsy always goes above and beyond to take care of her patients, as a nurse. She works at Mercy, St. Louis, taking excellent care of her patients, in the Cancer Care Unit. These two gentleman In the photo are World War ll Veteran’s. In the photo, Betsy takes time to have lunch and visit with them, as well. She is A True Angel.

