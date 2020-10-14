 Skip to main content
BETTING ON BINNINGTON
The Blues are back in town

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington blocks a shot during practice at Centene Community Ice Center on Monday. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

QUESTION: So much talk about Alex Pietrangelo and Torey Krug, but isn't the biggest key to the upcoming season how well Jordan Binnington plays without the Jake Allen safety net?

BENFRED: The Blues are indeed making a bet on Binnington and perhaps a more quiet bet on Ville Husso.

A common trend among most teams this offseason is going to be trimming back the money paid to goalies, especially backup goalies, and taking a little more risk there. Armstrong was a big fan of the two-goalie setup until the pandemic pinch arrived. Gotta cut somewhere when the salary cap stalls.

If Binnington struggles and Husso isn't as ready as the Blues hope he is, Blues could be in trouble.

