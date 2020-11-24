BETTING ON IT

QUESTION: What do you make of baseball broadcasts selling their souls to the gambling devils?

BENFRED: Good grief.

I understand not liking or getting involved with betting.

But let's not forget the game is played in a stadium named after beer.

Let's not forget everyone loves a home run to Big Mac Land, a part of the ballpark that was named for a steroid user.

Let's not forget the game's history of greenies and cocaine and cheating and segregation.

Baseball is not some perfectly pure thing.

It never has been. It never will be.

It's funny to me where some decide to draw their lines.

Gambling is so terrible, but everyone wants in on the office March Madness bracket.