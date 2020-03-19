'Bewitched'
0 comments

'Bewitched'

  • 0

These trying times call for familiar pleasures, and lately, I've been enjoying the quaint misadventures of "Bewitched." The ABC sitcom has a simple plot and ridiculous storylines, but the real fun is all the sight gags and special effects that were pretty slick for 1964-1972. An advertising executive named Darrin Stephens (played by Dick York, then Dick Sargent) marries a witch named Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery) — without knowing she's a witch. Darrin has old-fashioned views of marriage (current for his time, I suppose) and wants Sam to put her nose-wiggling magic behind her and be a suburban housewife. Meanwhile, he spends a lot of time canceling dinner plans with her and then getting himself into situations that could be misinterpreted as cheating. Samantha usually gets the last laugh, though, and shows Darrin and the other sexist guys in her life who's boss. "Bewitched" ran for eight seasons — averaging 32 episodes per season — so there's a lot to binge. Streaming on IMDb TV and Amazon Prime. By Gabe Hartwig  

Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports