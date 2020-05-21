You are the owner of this article.
"Beyond the Lights" (2014)
Pop star Nomi is literally on the edge of her hotel balcony when new security detail Kaz rescues her from jumping. Love ensues as both find their true selves; don't call it “The Bodyguard.” 

Stars: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nate Parker, Danny Glover, Minnie Driver, Machine Gun Kelly

Rating: PG-13

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood 

Box office: $14 million

Rotten Tomatoes: 84 percent critics, 75 percent audience

Award Recognition: Academy Award nomination for original song (“Grateful”); several NAACP Image Award nominations including outstanding motion picture, actor (Parker), supporting actor (Glover) and director 

Random: A small win for rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who may be more interesting as an actor.

