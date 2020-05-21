"Beyond the Lights" (2014)

Pop star Nomi is literally on the edge of her hotel balcony when new security detail Kaz rescues her from jumping. Love ensues as both find their true selves; don't call it “The Bodyguard.”
Stars: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nate Parker, Danny Glover, Minnie Driver, Machine Gun Kelly
Rating: PG-13
Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood
Box office: $14 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 84 percent critics, 75 percent audience
Award Recognition: Academy Award nomination for original song (“Grateful”); several NAACP Image Award nominations including outstanding motion picture, actor (Parker), supporting actor (Glover) and director
Random: A small win for rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who may be more interesting as an actor.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!