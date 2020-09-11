Bidet: A few months before the pandemic kicked in, I was at a friend’s house who had a bidet, and I told my husband that we needed one, too. During the great toilet paper shortage of 2020 when we were (gasp!) down to about 10 rolls, I said: “See! We should have bought that bidet.” Unbeknownst to me, he had actually researched them. When the one he was considering, the Luxe bidet toilet attachment, went on sale, he got an alert and jumped on it. Testimonials on the box rave: “Fantasstic!” and “I no longer enjoy any bathroom without this thing.” I do confess to using the bidet toilet over any other in the house (who doesn’t like a spray of warm water on their butt to make them feel cleaner and fresher?), but since I am still working from home, I have yet to test one testimonial: “I am sad now when I have to wipe at work.” (Norma Klingsick)
