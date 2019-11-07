When 8 p.m. Friday • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $30-$35 • More info ticketmaster.com
Big Head Todd and the Monsters, regular visitors to St. Louis, return for a show at the Pageant. “We’re in a real exciting part of our career right now,” the band’s Todd Park Mohr said in a statement. “We’re a viable band with a great audience, and we’re able to work at a very high level. It’s a career that’s getting more and more interesting, rather than less, which is remarkable.” By Kevin C. Johnson