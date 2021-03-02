Big Sky's Pan-Roasted Rainbow Trout

• Big Sky uses sustainably farm-raised trout and LaClare Goat Cheese for this recipe. Rainbow trout, farm raised and deboned, are available most days at Bob’s Seafood. Call ahead to make sure the trout are available.

• Chef Weiss suggests giving the fish a quick rinse under cold water, then patting it dry with a paper towel before cooking. “It helps crisp the skin,” he says.

• A hot pan is essential for this dish. Weiss says heat until it “just about hits the smoke point of your olive oil.” We used a cast-iron skillet for this dish which worked quite well.

• This dish comes together very quickly. Have the spinach leaves measured out. Cut the tomatoes in half lengthwise and hold just before cooking the trout.

1. Make the dressing by placing smoked pear, the shallot, honey, cider vinegar, salt and pepper in a blender and pulse until well blended. With the motor running, slowly add olive oil to the pear puree until the dressing is emulsified. You will only use 2 to 4 tablespoons for the one serving of trout. Store remaining dressing, covered, in the refrigerator.

2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees