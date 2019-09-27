2004 Big Wheel • 120 feet

In 2004, St. Louis finally had a formal excuse to celebrate the World’s Fair it had spent the previous 100 years talking about.
The civic group St. Louis 2004 threw a giant New Year’s Eve party in Forest Park, complete with a 120-foot Ferris wheel near the World’s Fair Pavilion. The event was so popular it drew thousands more people than planners expected, and tickets to ride the wheel sold out in three hours.
So the wheel returned from May through November later that year, this time near the ballfields along Highway 40. Since it also flashed 12,500 colored, blinking lights, some worried the wheel would enthrall rubberneckers and cause highway pileups.
That didn’t happen.
Enthused wheel riders gushed about the wheel.
Mary Briesacher visited with her family to celebrate her 75th birthday. “I loved it,” she said at the time, leaning on her cane. “It was so refreshing and cool — and so far up there, that I felt closer to God.”