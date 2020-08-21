When the Browne brothers of Webster Groves got antsy with e-learning, they set out for new adventures in their backyard. Silas, 3, asked his 14-year-old brother, Farrell, to make a path for his sky blue Striderbike. Brother Brendan, 11, joined in. Soon, they created a bike park.
The yard is “not so very tidy or big,” their mother, Megan, said, but they managed to put in a hairpin turn around a tree, a ramp jump, a mini dirt berm around the trampoline and a wooden “skinny” ramp to take riders back to the start.
They hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony, came up with a design and logo for their STL Bike Park, created passes that had to be “bought” and attached to bikes to ride, and colored rocks that designated certain parts of the trail on a drawn map.
They made videos and posted the “sic edits,” as they called them, to YouTube. They continue to ride in the park when the weather and mosquitoes cooperate.
“In this day of too much screen time and technology, it has been refreshing to watch their imaginations and play,” said Browne. It was also refreshing watching the boys both get excited and get along in an anxiety-ridden time, she said.
“I am sure our backyard will never be the same. But it is all worth it.”
Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter
