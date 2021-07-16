Comedian and actor Bill Bellamy, who performed a string of shows at Helium Comedy Club in September, returns for more this weekend. Bellamy has always had a connection to St. Louis. He’s friends with St. Louis comedian Darius Bradford, who will host the Helium shows. “That’s my guy — he’s a great dude,” Bellamy says. “I’ve known him for 20 years. There’s only a few guys I know who are comics from St. Louis — Joe Torry, Guy Torry, Cedric the Entertainer and him. He does a lot of dates with me and helps me write. He’s a really good writer with a really good sense of comedy. He takes a joke you have and puts some stank on it.” By Kevin C. Johnson