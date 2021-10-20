 Skip to main content
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish

2021 Global Citizen Live - New York

Billie Eilish performs at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Young singer Billie Eilish had a St. Louis concert date scheduled for March 2020. But when the pandemic wiped that tour away, Eilish’s 2022 “Happier Than Ever: The World Tour 2022” came into play. But the new tour didn’t have a local date. You can see her in Nashville, TN (March 9), Louisville, KY (March 11), Chicago, Il. (March 14).

Check here for the full schedule.

 

