Young singer Billie Eilish had a St. Louis concert date scheduled for March 2020. But when the pandemic wiped that tour away, Eilish’s 2022 “Happier Than Ever: The World Tour 2022” came into play. But the new tour didn’t have a local date. You can see her in Nashville, TN (March 9), Louisville, KY (March 11), Chicago, Il. (March 14).