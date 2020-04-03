Billy’s ‘big news’

GH: At the mansion, Christi and Billy Sr. are lounging on an enormous patio, and she tees up a big piece of news: She had lunch with Billy Jr. earlier. (Rosé is not lunch, Christi.) He wants to move out, start his own life and get engaged to Marissa. “He’s coming to talk to you about it.”

I swear, this whole episode has been nothing but people hyping up and then having big conversations.

BO: Billy Sr. is as gung-ho about this news as Christi is. In an interview, Dad calls Jr. impulsive, and marriage isn’t something to be impulsive about.

GH: On cue, Billy Jr. enters and wordlessly plops down onto a chair. “I guess you’ve got some big news you wanna tell me,” Billy Sr. says, his face registering no emotion.

“I just told Mom earlier,” he says. “I’m ready to move out and move in with Marissa and take it to the next step and get engaged.”

One of the judgmental dogs sitting with them growls.

BO: Billy Sr. voices his disapproval. Billy Jr. again says he doesn’t want to play the field or do “this distance deal,” and he wants to get out of the house. His parents practically give him a standing ovation for wanting to move out, but they do not think independence will be achieved by going from their house to Marissa’s house.

They urge him to take more time before getting engaged. He says his parents should allow him to handle his own life.

GH: Christi says they’ll give him “more rein,” which is an odd thing to say to a 26-year-old man. Billy Jr. thinks so, too. She wants him to “give us a few more months to get to know her.” Also odd.