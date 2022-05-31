When 8:30 p.m. June 16 • Where St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $39.50-$89.50 • More info ticketmaster.com
Bluegrass sensation Billy Strings is on his way to St. Louis to show what the fuss is all about. Tickets to his St. Louis Music Park concert moved quickly. “Renewal,” his fifth album, hit the top of Billboard’s bluegrass albums chart.
