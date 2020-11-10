BIRDS ON THE BLOCK

Question: Who do you think is on the trade block for the Cardinals this offseason?
BenFred: If the Cardinals decide to add offense via outfield, we could see more turnover at those positions. The Cardinals have entertained trade offers for Harrison Bader and Tyler O'Neill before, and that could happen again. The Cardinals sure sound like they are out of patience with Carlos Martinez, so a move there should not be surprising if it happens. Those would be at the top of my list of possibilities.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!