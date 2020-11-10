 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIRDS ON THE BLOCK
0 comments

BIRDS ON THE BLOCK

  • 0
Game 1 - Twins beat Cards 7-3

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez (18) reacts after Minnesota Twins Josh Donaldson (24) hit a three-run home run in the third inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrian@post-dispatch.com

Question: Who do you think is on the trade block for the Cardinals this offseason?

BenFred: If the Cardinals decide to add offense via outfield, we could see more turnover at those positions. The Cardinals have entertained trade offers for Harrison Bader and Tyler O'Neill before, and that could happen again. The Cardinals sure sound like they are out of patience with Carlos Martinez, so a move there should not be surprising if it happens. Those would be at the top of my list of possibilities.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports