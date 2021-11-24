 Skip to main content
Bissell House’s A Haunted Christmas
The Bissell House in north St. Louis County decorated for Christmas.

 

When 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 4 • Where Bissell House, 10225 Bellefontaine Road • How much $5 • More info 314-615-8800

Members of the Mourning Society of St. Louis will give a tour of the Gen. Daniel Bissell House in north St. Louis County. Interpreters will tell Christmas ghost stories and play Victorian parlor games with guests. Light refreshments will be served.

