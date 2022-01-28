When 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28-29 • Where The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square • How much $25-$45; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info metrotix.com

Duke Ellington’s jazz suite “Black, Brown and Beige” will be performed live onstage in this collaboration between the Big Muddy Dance Company, Jazz St. Louis and the Black Rep. The program in celebration of jazz also includes pieces by choreographers Kirven Douthit-Boyd, Cecil Slaughter, Marcus Johnson, Heather Beal and Ashley Tate and spoken-word monologues. The production will also stream online Feb. 4-6; tickets are $20. For more information, visit thebigmuddydanceco.org. By Calvin Wilson