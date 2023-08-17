In recognition of August being National Black Business Month, 15 Black entrepreneurs in St. Louis will participate in a two-day event to grow their businesses with experts in everything from creating a logo and a social media image to how to make good hires.

Keisha Mabry Haymore, the founder of coworking space Heydays HQ, has hosted over 75 events since her business opened in February. For National Black Business Month, she wanted to host an event that went further than the typical workshop. The result is the "Build Black Weekend."

According to Bloomberg, eight out of 10 Black-owned businesses fail within their first 18 months. Haymore believes that building a support system early on for these businesses — via events like this — can increase their chances of survival and growth.

“We fail because we run out of capital, but we also fail because we don't have the foundation in place to generate capital,” Haymore said. “So we want to prevent that from happening and impact the founders in our region so that they can build successful businesses, not just for themselves and their families but for their communities.”

Heydays HQ is partnering with the Small Business Empowerment Center to organize the event, which runs Friday evening and Saturday.

Each entrepreneur will have access to experts, including digital marketers, photographers and accounting and human resources professionals. They'll work to build a strategic growth plan for their businesses.

To be eligible to participate, the businesses had to be 2 to 5 years old and have a sales/revenue stream of at least $50,000.

Friday, business owners will learn about accounting, operations and digital marketing. Day two will consist of creating graphic designs and a photo shoot to help promote their business.

Haymore and the five other service providers who will be leading these sessions have been working on plans tailored to the needs of each business owner for the last month. Even after all the work that takes place during the weekend, more will be required afterward to ensure that the business owner gets the most out of each session.

Lynette Robinson, CEO and founder of Lighter Living Virtual Solutions, will lead sessions focusing on operation and hiring practices. Teaching others about the importance of operations is what excites her the most about the event.

“I'm passionate about it because people skip right over it,” Robinson said. “They get an idea, they want to jump to sales, they want to go to social media. They go everywhere but the operations and I'm like, ‘Hey, let's not forget the one-plus-one-equals-two things that you need to do behind the scenes so that the things that you're doing that are front-facing look even better.’”

Robinson said she values being a positive influence.

“If I can help a person that is really driven by wanting to change the world or change the community, that drives me more to team up with them and to make sure that, from an operations perspective, I do everything I can to push them forward even more,” Robinson said.

North St. Louis native Keyon Watkins, the founder of Sauce So Good Barbeque Sauce, said he is eager to learn from everyone he possibly can at the event, including the other entrepreneurs.

In addition to improving his accounting and social media so he can grow his own business, Watkins wants to show others how to be their own boss.

“I think this will be a catalyst for me to get my name out there, for me to grow my business, to have my products in stores, to eventually have my own warehouse or manufacturing spot and to be able to create jobs,” Watkins said.

“(I want) to take everything that I learned and pay it forward and teach other entrepreneurs and just encourage them so they can understand that the journey is scary at first, but it's fulfilling,” he said.

Haymore said Heydays HQ is already in the works of planning the next hackathon event.

“The goal isn't to be a one-and-done kind of event, but something that we (can) replicate to provide resources in a really quick way to founders that really need them the most,” Haymore said.