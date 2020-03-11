Blaze Pizza pies for $3.14
Blaze Pizza pies for $3.14

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza. Handout photo

The national chain Blaze Pizza, which has several locations within the 314 area code, is hosting a Pi Day celebration with whole 11-inch pizzas for $3.14. The deal is available through the chain’s app, which will be available at 3:14 p.m. local time and will be good through the end of the day. Those who redeem the reward can get a $3.14 new large “shareable pizza” from March 15-31, available for order online.

