By Big Potato Games ($19.99)
Who • 4+ players, ages 12 and up
What • Teams compete to guess movie titles based on clues given in different ways, from word hints to charades.
What we thought • We split into two teams and claimed one of the movie buffs for our team. This was a smart move; otherwise, we would have been shut out. In the first face-off round, each team chooses one person to go head-to-head in a quick-fire buzzer battle. From "Famous trilogies" to "Movies with a zombie in it," these two players shout out a movie and slap a buzzer. The first player to run out of ideas loses the round. The winner from the face-off then picks three movie title cards. The player must get their teammates to guess the title within 30 seconds using one of three techniques — acting out the film, using a quote or describing it in one word. The team that collects a film from every genre wins. We had fun playing this, but those with extensive movie knowledge have a huge advantage. Our early recruitment strategy and collective years of movie-watching paid off, and the Olds (myself and my husband) plus a movie-savvy teen won this game against three teenagers. (Aisha Sultan)
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐