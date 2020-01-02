Security Check Required
When 8 p.m. Monday • Where The Marcelle, 3310 Samuel Shepard Drive • How much Free • More info newlinetheatre.com
In 2018, New Line Theatre staged one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most beloved creations — but with zombies. Artistic director Scott Miller tweaked the book and lyrics for "The Pirates of Penzance," and composer-orchestrator John Gerdes reconstructed the score. The result was "The Zombies of Penzance." Now they've done it again, this time blending Sophocles' "Oedipus the King" with a reimagined Gilbert and Sullivan score to create "Bloody King Oedipus!" New Line presents a public reading of the show, where audience feedback will help shape the musical mashup. "The reading we did for 'Zombies' helped me so much," Miller said on New Line's blog. "There's nothing like an audience to tell you what does and doesn't work about a piece of theater." By Gabe Hartwig